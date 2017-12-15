Texans' Lamar Miller: Avoids injury designation
Miller (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Miller's practice reps were capped Wednesday and Thursday, but it seems that was done for maintenance-related reasons than out of legitimate concern about the running back's health heading into the Week 15 matchup. With T.J. Yates set to make his first start of the season Sunday, the Texans may try to get Miller and the ground game going early in Jacksonville, but the 26-year-old may struggle to find success on that front after managing only 3.8 yards per carry against the Jaguars in Week 1.
