Texans' Lamar Miller: Barely tops 50 yards again

Miller rushed 17 times for 53 yards and caught both of his targets for seven more in Sunday's 26-16 loss to San Francisco.

Miller expected a larger workload, but the hosts had to rely primarily on the passing game after surprisingly falling behind their 2-10 visitors. He didn't exactly earn more touches with an average of 3.1 yards per carry, falling short of 4.0 for the fourth consecutive week. Miller continues to be consistently mediocre with between 51 and 61 rushing yards in each of his past seven games.