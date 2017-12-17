Texans' Lamar Miller: Bottled up in blowout loss
Miller carried nine times for 32 yards and caught two of four targets for one additional yard during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Miller managed just 3.6 yards per carry against a stout Jaguars front and was a virtual non-factor in the passing game. He recorded his lowest marks of touches and scrimmage yards on the season, in part due to the lopsided nature of the contest. Miller's weekly ceiling for production is seemingly shrinking as the offense continues to sputter, making him a risky play next week against the Steelers in a game the Texans are expected to trail.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Avoids injury designation•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Remains limited at practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Barely tops 50 yards again•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Expecting larger workload•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Needs to be better•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.