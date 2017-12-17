Texans' Lamar Miller: Bottled up in blowout loss

Miller carried nine times for 32 yards and caught two of four targets for one additional yard during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Miller managed just 3.6 yards per carry against a stout Jaguars front and was a virtual non-factor in the passing game. He recorded his lowest marks of touches and scrimmage yards on the season, in part due to the lopsided nature of the contest. Miller's weekly ceiling for production is seemingly shrinking as the offense continues to sputter, making him a risky play next week against the Steelers in a game the Texans are expected to trail.