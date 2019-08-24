Texans' Lamar Miller: Carted off

Miller was carted off with an injury in Saturday's preseason game, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The immediate reaction to Miller's injury was that it looked pretty nasty, with a number teammates coming over to console him as he was carted off. Duke Johnson is his top backup.

