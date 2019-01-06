Texans' Lamar Miller: Catches eight passes

Miller carried five times for 18 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for 63 additional yards during Saturday's 21-7 loss to the Colts.

Miller's usage as a rusher suffered with his team trailing for most of the day, leading him to finish with one of his poorest rushing performances of the season. He stepped up as a pass catcher, however, finishing second on the team in both catches and receiving yards. While Miller's season ends on a disappointing note, he still piled up 1,217 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in 17 appearances, which will go down as one of the best seasons of his NFL career. The possibility remains that Miller's role could diminish next season if the team elects to get D'Onta Foreman or any potential backfield additions more involved in the offense, but he would be a useful fantasy asset if he does retain the top spot in the backfield.