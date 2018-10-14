Texans' Lamar Miller: Compiles 71 total yards in return to action
Miller rushed 15 times for 46 yards and brought in two of three targets for 25 yards in the Texans' 20-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Miller couldn't get much going on the ground against a feisty Bills defense, but he clawed his way to a serviceable fantasy line with the help of his contributions through the air. The veteran back had dressed but not played in last Sunday night's overtime victory against the Cowboys due to a chest injury, but he appeared to be without limitations versus Buffalo. He'll look to up his overall numbers against the Jaguars in a tough Week 7 matchup.
