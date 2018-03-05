Texans' Lamar Miller: Could become expendable

Miller won't necessarily be back with the Texans in 2018, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Miller knows coach Bill O'Brien's offense and is competent as a runner, receiver and blocker, but the veteran back displayed little in the way of explosiveness or elusiveness in 2017 when he was held to 888 yards and three touchdowns on 238 carries (3.7 average). He partially made up for it by catching 36 of 45 targets for 327 yards and three scores, but his per-touch production was still far removed from his time in Miami, where he consistently made the most of modest workloads. Entering the third season of a four-year, $26 million contract, Miller probably won't be released right when the new league year begins March 14, but he eventually could become expendable if the Texans bolster their backfield via free agency or the draft. Given that the team has plenty of cap space and D'Onta Foreman is recovering from a torn Achilles, it makes sense for the Texans to take their time evaluating Miller's future.