Texans' Lamar Miller: Could play in Week 16

Head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday morning that Miller (ankle) could play in Week 16, but added "the game is still 48 hours away though," Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

O'Brien's comments leave the door open for Miller to play Sunday against the Eagles, but they also don't provide any clues in regards to his chances of taking the field. Miller's official status for Week 16 will be revealed after Friday's practice concludes, but it's looking like a final call on his availability will not come until game day.