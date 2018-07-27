Texans' Lamar Miller: Drops weight in offseason

Miller is down to 217 pounds, the lightest he's been since signing with Houston in March 2016, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller only weighed 212 pounds at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine, but he was listed at 220 the past couple seasons and may have actually been a bit heavier. He hopes the weight loss will make him more explosive, following a 2017 season in which his longest carry went for 21 yards. A subpar offensive line was a big part of the problem, and the Texans still appear weak in that regard. There's also reason to think D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) could eventually push for the starting job, though he'll enter training camp on the PUP list and may not be ready for Week 1.