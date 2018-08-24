Texans' Lamar Miller: Dubbed three-down back
Coach Bill O'Brien called Miller "a three-down back," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Very good runner, good receiver out of the backfield, very smart player." said O'Brien. "He and Deshaun [Watson] have a real good chemistry back there in the backfield, and he's a good guy to have back there."
Miller can run between the tackles or bump it outside, and he's averaged 36 receptions over the last five seasons. The question is if he can handle a large workload without sacrificing efficiency -- that's been the knock on him since his days with the Dolphins. The new wrinkle is that quarterback Deshaun Watson could rewrite that knock. If the Texans are less reliant on a ground-and-pound attack, one can imagine Miller more productive as both a runner and receiver.
