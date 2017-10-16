Texans' Lamar Miller: Eighteen touches Week 6

Miller gained 41 yards rushing on 15 carries and added another 40 yards receiving on three catches in a 33-17 win over Cleveland in Week 6.

Miller's 18 touches are right on his per-game average this season, but down from last season. With the emergence of quarterback Deshaun Watson and D'Onta Foreman's expanding role (12 carries for 59 yards), there's been a squeeze on Miller's opportunities. Miller is no longer the most important offensive weapon. He hasn't scored a touchdown in five of six games. Next up for Houston is its bye week, then a Week 8 game in Seattle. Miller could return to last season's form against the Seahawks, who have been better against the pass than the run.