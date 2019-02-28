Texans' Lamar Miller: Endorsed as 2019 starter
General manager Brian Gaine endorsed Miller as his starting running back for the 2019 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's a three-down back," Gaine noted Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Houston ranks among the league leaders in cap space this offseason and, probably as a result of which, has been linked to numerous running backs that will soon become available when free agency opens in March. While it's not out of the question for the Texans to add a promising young gun in the draft, it doesn't appear Gaine is positioning his team to be in the market for a high-priced veteran a la Le'Veon Bell.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...