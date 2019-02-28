Texans' Lamar Miller: Endorsed as 2019 starter

General manager Brian Gaine endorsed Miller as his starting running back for the 2019 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's a three-down back," Gaine noted Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Houston ranks among the league leaders in cap space this offseason and, probably as a result of which, has been linked to numerous running backs that will soon become available when free agency opens in March. While it's not out of the question for the Texans to add a promising young gun in the draft, it doesn't appear Gaine is positioning his team to be in the market for a high-priced veteran a la Le'Veon Bell.