Texans' Lamar Miller: Exits game
Miller carried the ball 15 times for 49 yards during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts. He sat out for a stretch during the end of the game, but no injury was reported, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
To Wilson's point, Miller got the last touch of the third quarter, a carry for no gain, and didn't see another touch. One would have assumed that, if healthy, Miller would have been useful in bleeding the clock in the fourth quarter with the Texans nursing a 28-17 lead. There are also no obvious signs, such as fumbles, that would have placed him in Bill O'Brien's doghouse. His status is worth monitoring. When he has played, Miller has been so-so, with just one score and one game in which he tallied more than 70 total yards. If he plays, Miller takes on a top-10 run defense in Dallas on Sunday.
