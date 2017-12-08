Texans' Lamar Miller: Expecting larger workload

With top backup Alfred Blue (concussion) unavailable, Miller expects to handle an increased workload in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

While he won't have much competition for carries, Miller does figure to cede some of the passing-down work to Andre Ellington, who caught five passes for 56 yards in his Texans debut last week. Miller still managed to chip in four catches for 38 yards in the 24-13 loss to Tennessee, in addition to taking 15 carries for 56 yards. Though he's been solid but unspectacular for the most part this season, there is some potential for a blow-up outing in Week 14 matchup with a San Francisco defense that's surrendered a league-high mark of 164.6 scrimmage yards per game to opposing running backs.