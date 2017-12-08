Texans' Lamar Miller: Expecting larger workload
With top backup Alfred Blue (concussion) unavailable, Miller expects to handle an increased workload in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
While he won't have much competition for carries, Miller does figure to cede some of the passing-down work to Andre Ellington, who caught five passes for 56 yards in his Texans debut last week. Miller still managed to chip in four catches for 38 yards in the 24-13 loss to Tennessee, in addition to taking 15 carries for 56 yards. Though he's been solid but unspectacular for the most part this season, there is some potential for a blow-up outing in Week 14 matchup with a San Francisco defense that's surrendered a league-high mark of 164.6 scrimmage yards per game to opposing running backs.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.