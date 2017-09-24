Texans' Lamar Miller: Fails to impress in Week 3
Miller rushed 14 times for 56 yards and caught his lone target for seven more in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Patriots.
Miller saw a limited workload with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson putting the majority of the offensive workload on his shoulders with 301 passing yards and 41 more on the ground. The 26-year-old running back's season has gotten off to a forgettable start, as he's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and is yet to get into the end zone through three games.
