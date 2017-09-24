Play

Texans' Lamar Miller: Fails to impress in Week 3

Miller rushed 14 times for 56 yards and caught his lone target for seven more in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Patriots.

Miller saw a limited workload with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson putting the majority of the offensive workload on his shoulders with 301 passing yards and 41 more on the ground. The 26-year-old running back's season has gotten off to a forgettable start, as he's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and is yet to get into the end zone through three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories