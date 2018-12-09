Texans' Lamar Miller: Finds end zone in win

Miller rushed 14 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts. He also caught five of six passing attempts for 19 yards.

Miller was bottled up most of the day and turned in his worst effort since Week 9 as a result. Nevertheless, he took a direct snap from the one-yard line for a third-quarter touchdown. The 27-year-old had topped 100 rushing yards in four of his previous six games entering the contest and will try to get back on track Week 15 in a road matchup with the Jets.