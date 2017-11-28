Texans' Lamar Miller: Finds end zone Monday
Miller rushed 17 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Ravens. He also caught one of three targets for seven yards.
Miller was largely held in check by a punishing Ravens defense, but the veteran's four-yard touchdown rush on his team's opening drive helped make up for lost efficiency. With that score, Miller has now found pay dirt six times in his last eight games. Considering he's rushed for between 50 and 75 yards in all but one appearance this season, Monday's output came as expected, but his recent nose for the end zone has boosted his stock overall.
