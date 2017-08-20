Texans' Lamar Miller: Gains 18 yards on ground in win
Miller rushed seven times for 18 yards in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.
Miller saw five more carries than in last week's preseason opener, but he found limited running room once again. While the sixth-year pro's hold on the starting job appears secure for now, emerging third-round rookie D'Onta Foreman has made an impressive case for a solid allotment of playing time thus far this summer. Miller will look to make a statement of his own against the Saints next Saturday in Houston's third preseason contest.
