Texans' Lamar Miller: Game-time decision Sunday

Head coach Bill O'Brien said Miller (chest) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans will reveal Miller's official Week 5 status at some point Friday, but it looks like a final call on his availability will not come until game day. That will make things tricky for those hoping to include Miller in this week's lineups, as the Texans and Cowboys will play the late game Sunday night.