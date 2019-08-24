Texans' Lamar Miller: Gets carted off field

Miller (leg) was carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday's preseason contest in Dallas, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller took a blindside hit from Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins. Per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, the Texans' medical staff was examining Miller's left leg, but the nature of the injury won't be known until further notice. The next players up in this backfield are Duke Johnson, Buddy Howell, Josh Ferguson and Damarea Crockett.

