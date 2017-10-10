Texans' Lamar Miller: Has 89 yards from scrimmage Week 5
Miller had 15 carries for 74 yards and added another 15 yards on two receptions in the Texans' 42-34 loss to the Chiefs in Week 5.
The Texans have become more comfortable throwing the ball since Deshaun Watson emerged as the starting quarterback, but Miller is still very much involved as both a runner and receiver. He's averaging 19 touches and 93 yards per game through the first five weeks.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Shows up in passing game•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Strikes twice against Titans•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Fails to impress in Week 3•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Grinds out 61 yards in Week 2 win•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Ninety-six total yards in Week 1 defeat•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Tallies 14 yards in limited action•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...