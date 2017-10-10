Texans' Lamar Miller: Has 89 yards from scrimmage
Miller had 15 carries for 74 yards and added another 15 yards on two receptions in the Texans' 42-34 loss to the Chiefs in Week 5.
The Texans have become more comfortable throwing the ball since Deshaun Watson emerged as the starting quarterback, but Miller is still very much involved as both a runner and receiver. Miller is averaging 19 touches and 93 yards per game through the first five weeks.
