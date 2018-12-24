Texans' Lamar Miller: Has chance to play Week 17

Coach Bill O'Brien said Miller (ankle) may return for a Week 17 matchup with the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think he's got a chance," O'Brien relayed Monday. "[He's] trending upwards."

After injuring his right ankle Week 15, Miller maintained a limited listing on injury reports Wednesday through Friday. Despite entering the weekend as questionable, the Texans downgraded him to out Saturday. O'Brien's comments may have been nothing more than coach speak, but it's clear Miller was missed during Sunday's 32-30 loss in Philadelphia. Without his services, the Texans managed less than half of their weekly output on the ground -- just 62 yards -- with Deshaun Watson leading the team in each running statistic (8-49-2), while Alfred Blue and D'Onta Foreman combined for 11 carries, 13 yards and no scores.