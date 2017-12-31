Texans' Lamar Miller: Has fewer touches than Blue in Week 17

Miller had eight carries for 37 yards in Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Colts.

For the second consecutive week, Miller had fewer touches than backup Alfred Blue, but given the current state of the Texans' season, we don't see this as anything other than Houston taking it easy on Miller. The 26-year-old back finished with 888 yards and a career-low 3.7 yards per carry. The offensive line had problems generating holes for him all season, but that wasn't a problem when Deshaun Watson (knee) was healthy. In the seven games Watson played, Miller averaged 89 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving). Over the final nine games without the rookie quarterback, he averaged 66 yards and scored twice. The offense in 2018 should revolve around Watson and the passing game, which will lead to more production out of Miller.