Texans' Lamar Miller: Has new backup

Miller now has a proven backup in Duke Johnson, who the Texans acquired in a trade Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miller remains the team's starter, but prior to the move there had been an open competition for backup slotting. Johnson's known for his pass-catching ability, so he'll provide the Texans with a nice change-of-pace option behind Miller. While the addition of Johnson figures to limit Miller's passing targets, Miller is still in line to handle the bulk of the team's early-down work, thus retaining a solid floor fantasy floor, so long as he avoids injuries.