Texans' Lamar Miller: Has new backup
Miller now has a proven backup in Duke Johnson, who the Texans acquired in a trade Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller remains the team's starter, but prior to the move there had been an open competition for backup slotting. Johnson's known for his pass-catching ability, so he'll provide the Texans with a nice change-of-pace option behind Miller. While the addition of Johnson figures to limit Miller's passing targets, Miller is still in line to handle the bulk of the team's early-down work, thus retaining a solid floor fantasy floor, so long as he avoids injuries.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Team seeks red-zone improvement•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Expected to keep lead job•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Positioned for key role again•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Endorsed as 2019 starter•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Catches eight passes•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Scores in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Preview: Busts
It's hard to fill the tight end spot in Fantasy. Don't make things harder on yourself by targeting...
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...
-
Tight End Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't count on Eric Ebron's touchdown rate and gives you other...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Chubb
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...