Texans' Lamar Miller: Held in check by Broncos
Miller managed just 21 rushing yards on 12 carries, but added two receptions for 27 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win against Denver.
Coming off back-to-back games with greater than 100 yards on the ground, Miller's 21-yard outing against Denver's bottom 10 rush defense was a complete dud. In October the Broncos became the first team in NFL history to allow 200-yard rushers in consecutive games within the same season, but the defense keyed on Miller throughout the evening, refusing to allow him to get going. Following a Week 10 bye, Miller and the Texans will take on the Crimson Tide of Washington. The Redskins rank among the NFL's five best rush defenses, with four former Alabama players serving as starters or backups in the team's front seven.
