Texans' Lamar Miller: Hits century mark in tough matchup
Miller rushed 22 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and lost a yard on his only reception in the Texans' 20-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Miller picked a curious time to go for his first 100-yard of the season, as he was able to do it against one of the tougher defenses in the entire league. The veteran back was a clutch component of the offense on an afternoon where the Texans looked to manage an ailing Deshaun Watson's exposure in the wake of the young quarterback still dealing with a partly collapsed lung. The performance was Miller's best since the opener versus the Patriots, and his rushing touchdown marked his first visit to the end zone on the ground this season. Miller will look to build on Sunday's tally against the Dolphins in a Week 8 Thursday night matchup.
