Texans' Lamar Miller: In line for high-volume day
Miller could play a significant role for a third straight game Sunday when the Texans face the Broncos' 27th-ranked rushing defense.
Miller has gone off for 233 yards the last two weeks against defenses that have not defensed the run well -- 100 yards against Jacksonville (24th ranked) and 133 yards against Miami (29th ranked). A heavy dose of Miller has served to limit the exposure of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had been banged up the last few weeks. Watson's in better health this week, but the Texans are down a pair of wideouts (Will Fuller, Keke Coutee) and integrating recent acquisition Demaryius Thomas. We expect Houston's game plan to exploit yet another porous run defense while not putting too much on Thomas' plate in his debut for his new team.
