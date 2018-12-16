Texans' Lamar Miller: Injury may not be serious

Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Miller's ankle injury doesn't appear severe, but won't know fully until the team returns to Houston following Saturday's win over the Jets, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Miller sustained the injury on the Texans' first drive and re-entered for the following drive before exiting for good. He carried three times for eight yards prior leaving the game. The early report is good news but the lack of specifics currently leave Miller's status for Week 16 up in the air.