Texans' Lamar Miller: Lands on IR

The Texans placed Miller (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An MRI confirmed Miller suffered a torn ACL during Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Miller's placement on IR is all but a confirmation that he'll miss the entire 2019 season, leaving Duke Johnson, Josh Ferguson, Karan Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett and Taiwan Jones as the next men up. Among those option, Duke Johnson appears the favorite for starting snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories