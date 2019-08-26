Texans' Lamar Miller: Lands on IR
The Texans placed Miller (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An MRI confirmed Miller suffered a torn ACL during Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Miller's placement on IR is all but a confirmation that he'll miss the entire 2019 season, leaving Duke Johnson, Josh Ferguson, Karan Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett and Taiwan Jones as the next men up. Among those option, Duke Johnson appears the favorite for starting snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...