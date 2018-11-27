Texans' Lamar Miller: League-long touchdown run in win

Miller rushed 12 times for 162 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Titans. He also caught his lone target for five yards.

Miller exploded for a 97-yard touchdown run on the play after Houston's defense made a fourth-down stand deep in its own territory early in the second quarter. While that dramatic sequence marked a turning point in the game, Miller's sprint also became the longest rush in the NFL so far this season. With an average of nearly 6.0 yards per carry on his other totes Monday, the veteran was hugely productive on the whole, and has now hit the rushing century mark in three of his last five outings, scoring each time to boot. Such strong form has his stock on the rise heading into Week 13's matchup against the Browns.