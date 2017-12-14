Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited at practice Wednesday

Miller (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

It wouldn't surprise us if the Texans are simply managing Miller's practice reps here, a notion that would be solidified if he returns to a full practice Thursday. On the plus side, Miller's workload has been steady of late, with 22, 17, 15 and 17 carries over his last four games. He hasn't topped 61 rushing yards in that span, but more often that not he chips in some in the passing game, so at the very least Miller's fantasy floor is decent and he may be counted on this weekend, with likely Week 15 starting QB T.J. Yates looking at a daunting matchup on the road against the Jaguars.