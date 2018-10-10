Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited at practice Wednesday

Miller (chest) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle,Miller indicated that he'll definitely play this weekend, a notion that was echoed by coach Bill O'Brien. We'll nonetheless track the running back's status in the coming days to see if the Texans end up listing him as questionable come Friday, or remove him from their final Week 6 injury report altogether.

