Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited practice Wednesday

Miller (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Miller -- who was unable to finish this past weekend's game against the Colts -- rode a stationary bike during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to reporters. If he is limited at all (or can't play) Sunday night against the Cowboys, added backfield would would be on tap for Alfred Blue.

