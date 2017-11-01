Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited with knee injury

Miller was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, the Texans' official website reports.

Miller didn't show any signs of injury in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks, piling up 73 yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches while logging 87 percent of the offensive snaps. He's likely just dealing with a minor ailment, but it'll be worth watching if he doesn't return to full practice participation by the end of the Week. Miller draws a favorable Week 9 home matchup with the Colts.