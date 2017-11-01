Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited with knee injury
Miller was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, the Texans' official website reports.
Miller didn't show any signs of injury in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Seahawks, piling up 73 yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches while logging 87 percent of the offensive snaps. He's likely just dealing with a minor ailment, but it'll be worth watching if he doesn't return to full practice participation by the end of the Week. Miller draws a favorable Week 9 home matchup with the Colts.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Scores twice versus Seahawks•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Eighteen touches Week 6•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Has 89 yards from scrimmage•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Shows up in passing game•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Strikes twice against Titans•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Fails to impress in Week 3•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...