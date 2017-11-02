Texans' Lamar Miller: Listed as limited Thursday
Miller (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Miller was limited in practice for a second consecutive day coming off one of his busier outings of the season in the Week 8 loss to the Seahawks, during which he compiled 73 total yards and two touchdowns on 24 touches. With Texans head coach Bill O'Brien not indicating that Miller's knee issue was a serious concern heading into Sunday's game against the Colts, it's expected that the 26-year-old will be in line for his usual duties as Houston's lead back.
