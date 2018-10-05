Texans' Lamar Miller: Listed as questionable for Sunday night game

Miller (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

That Miller practiced all week, albeit in a limited capacity, would seem to be a positive indicator, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle relays that Miller has been dealing with some pain and as of Friday was noncommittal regarding his status for Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. We'll be on the lookout for added clues with regard to the running back's Week 5 status as the early slate of games approaches this weekend, but if Miller -- who we'll consider a game-time decision -- is limited or out, Alfred Blue would be first in line for the Texans' backfield touches.

