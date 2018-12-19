Texans' Lamar Miller: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Miller (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Miller's ability to practice Wednesday, though limited, would seem to confirm coach Bill O'Brien's previous optimism with regard to the running back's right ankle injury. We'll continue to track Miller's status as the week rolls along, however, to see how he ends up listed on Friday's injury report. He figures to either approach Sunday's game against the Eagles with an official "questionable" tag or minus an injury designation altogether, if his ankle responds well at practice throughout the week.
