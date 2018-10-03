Texans' Lamar Miller: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Miller was limited at practice Wednesday due to a chest injury.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Miller -- who was unable to finish out Sunday's overtime win over the Colts -- rode a stationary bike during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to reporters. If Miller is limited at all or can't play Sunday against the Cowboys, added snaps would be on tap for Alfred Blue.

