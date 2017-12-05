Texans' Lamar Miller: Needs to be better
Miller and the rest of the Texans' running attack "wasn't very good" last week, per head coach Bill O'Brien, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We just have to figure out what corrections we need to make, figure out how we can get it better.. We got to do a better job running the ball," said the coach.
The Texans were held to a season-low 53 rushing yards in Week 13's loss to Tennessee. Results like that requires more from quarterback Tom Savage, who played well last week but is has been turnover-prone. Week 14 represents an opportunity for Miller, who faces San Francisco's 29th-ranked rushing defense (123.9 YPG). With D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) unavailable, Alfred Blue (concussion) questionable, and Andre Ellington new to offense, Miller should get plenty of touches Sunday.
