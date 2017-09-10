Texans' Lamar Miller: Ninety-six total yards in Week 1 defeat

Miller rushed 17 times for 65 yards and caught both of his targets for 31 more in Sunday's 29-7 Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.

Miller played well, given the score and the awful quarterback play around him. Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson combined for just 164 passing yards with one touchdown and four turnovers, allowing Jacksonville to stack the box and corral Miller. The 26-year-old running back will suffer from a lack of scoring opportunities unless the Houston offense as a whole takes a dramatic step forward from here on out.