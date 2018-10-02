Texans' Lamar Miller: No further details on injury

Coach Bill O'Brien did not go into details about the reason why Miller (undisclosed) didn't finish out Sunday's game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I'm not going to get into the details," O'Brien said. "He just got a little banged up but I think he's going to be OK."

Alfred Blue was on the field for the fourth quarter and overtime of Sunday's win over the Colts, as Miller played his fewest snaps of the season. O'Brien made it sound like the injury is not serious, but he rarely divulges specifics, so we'll have to wait the next couple of days to see how Miller fares in practice.