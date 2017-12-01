Texans' Lamar Miller: No injury designation for Week 13

Miller (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Despite remaining limited at practice Friday and having not turned in a full practice at any point this week, Miller apparently isn't in any danger of sitting out the Week 13 matchup, even on a short turnaround with the Texans coming off a Monday night loss to the Ravens. Miller turned in a serviceable outing with 58 total yards and a score in that contest and should be a dependable fantasy option against Tennessee, a team he burned for two touchdowns and 131 total yards back in Week 4.