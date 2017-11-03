Texans' Lamar Miller: No longer on injury report
Miller (knee) no longer carries an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday.
With Deshaun Watson now on IR, the Texans will turn to Tom Savage as their starting QB on Sunday. Minus Watson's playmaking ability and growing rapport with wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, the Texans offense figures to lean heavily on the team's backfield in the coming weeks. It's a team context that should ensure steady carries for Miller, who ran 21 times for 54 yards and a TD against the Seahawks in Week 8.
