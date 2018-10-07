Texans' Lamar Miller: Not playing Sunday
Miller (chest) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.
With Miller sidelined Sunday night, Alfred Blue is in line to draw the start at running back in his place, with Tyler Ervin and Buddy Howell on hand to provide the team with backfield depth Week 5.
