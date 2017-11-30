Texans' Lamar Miller: Nursing knee issue
Miller (knee) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation based on the team's walk-through.
Miller parlayed his 48 snaps (out of a possible 69) on offense in Monday's loss to the Ravens into 17 carries for 51 yards and a TD and one catch for seven yards. While Wednesday's absence could simply be maintenance-related, his status is worth tracking in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans. Next up for reps in the Texans' backfield if Miller is limited at all as the week rolls along is Alfred Blue, with newcomer Andre Ellington (inactive in Week 12) also on hand.
