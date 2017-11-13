Texans' Lamar Miller: Only gets 12 touches
Miller gained 60 yards on 11 carries and caught his lone target for a 14-yard gain in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
D'Onta Foreman actually got the start and the first two carries, but Miller nonetheless put Houston's offense on his shoulders early on, tallying 52 yards on seven touches within the first 16 minutes of the game. He was essentially ignored thereafter as mistakes by Tom Savage and the defense forced the Texans to abandon their running game. Rushing volume may continue to be a problem on a struggling team that also gives carries to Foreman, but Miller at least figures to be more involved in the passing game most weeks. He had three receptions in each of Houston's previous three games, and the team doesn't really have another decent option for passing downs. Miller draws a Week 11 matchup with an Arizona defense that's allowing just 3.6 yards per carry and 97.7 rushing yards per game.
