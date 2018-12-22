Texans' Lamar Miller: Out Sunday
Miller (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.
Head coach Bill O'Brien suggested Friday that Miller had a "chance" at playing Sunday, but that appeared more remote each passing day given the veteran running back was never able to log a full day of practice. Alfred Blue is expected to take over the starting role in Miller's absence, but there's a possibility D'Onta Foreman could see his first action this season after missing most of 2018 while recovering from surgery to his Achilles tendon.
