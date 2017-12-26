Texans' Lamar Miller: Outplayed by Blue in Week 16

Miller rushed 10 times for 55 yards while catching his lone target for 10 more in Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.

Miller topped 5.0 yards per carry for only the third time this season, but he was outplayed by Alfred Blue, who averaged 6.8 yards per attempt on his 16 carries for a total of 108 yards. The two running backs will likely split work in next week's finale against the Colts, though it's worth noting Miller is the superior pass catcher between them. Miller has produced between 51 and 61 yards on the ground in 10 of 15 games this season, so don't be surprised if he falls in that range again in Indianapolis.