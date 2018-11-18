Texans' Lamar Miller: Over 100 scrimmage yards in win

Miller rushed 20 times for 86 yards while catching three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over Washington.

Miller eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time this season, but he still has only three total touchdowns on the year. The red-hot Texans will be searching for their eighth straight win when the Titans come to town in Week 12, and Miller should be a key offensive cog as the team's primary backfield option.